Pair of shootings in same Silver Spring block under investigation

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 9, 2021, 2:53 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are investigating the shootings of two men who were in close proximity to each other last month.

Police said the shootings happened early in the morning of June 30 in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive in Silver Spring, though detectives haven’t determined whether they are related yet.

The first victim — a 40-year-old man — was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Police said he told them he was shot during a robbery.

Soon after, police said, they discovered a 26-year-old man also suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby residence.

The men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Montgomery County police are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to call the their 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.

Crime Solvers may pay up to $10,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Below is the area where the shootings took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

