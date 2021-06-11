CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
WSSC water service back; Rockville Pike repairs underway

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 7:42 AM

Water service is back for 119 WSSC Water customers after a 16-inch water main burst on Rockville Pike/Md. 355 Thursday afternoon.

The utility said Friday morning the water was back on and that 19 feet of pipe was replaced after the 80-year-old line broke near Cedar Lane.

The pipe burst Thursday afternoon, complicating the afternoon commute during heavy rains.

Repairs to the road are still underway.

All southbound lanes of Rockville Pike/Md. 355 are blocked between Alta Vista Road and Cedar Lane.

Traffic is two ways on the northbound lanes. One lane goes northbound and one southbound with a buffer lane between the two.

Because of the two-way traffic, there are changes at near Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Gate 3 at Jones Bridge is closed. Noncommercial traffic should use Gates 1 and 2 on Wisconsin Avenue, Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted.

 

In D.C., crews overnight finished repairs to a 12-inch main that broke on Connecticut Avenue, south of Dupont Circle.

Water service there has been restored. The pipe that broke dated back to the 1940s.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

