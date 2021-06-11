WSSC water service back; Rockville Pike repairs underway

Water service is back for 119 WSSC Water customers after a 16-inch water main burst on Rockville Pike/Md. 355 Thursday afternoon.

All nighter! New piece of 16-inch water main is in. Crews had to cut & replace 19 feet of pipe! Commuters, expect delays on Rockville Pike at Cedar Ln. in Bethesda this morning. pic.twitter.com/T2bVQ87Gi1 — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) June 11, 2021

The utility said Friday morning the water was back on and that 19 feet of pipe was replaced after the 80-year-old line broke near Cedar Lane.

The pipe burst Thursday afternoon, complicating the afternoon commute during heavy rains.

Repairs to the road are still underway.

All southbound lanes of Rockville Pike/Md. 355 are blocked between Alta Vista Road and Cedar Lane.

Traffic is two ways on the northbound lanes. One lane goes northbound and one southbound with a buffer lane between the two.

Because of the two-way traffic, there are changes at near Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Gate 3 at Jones Bridge is closed. Noncommercial traffic should use Gates 1 and 2 on Wisconsin Avenue, Naval Support Activity Bethesda tweeted.

11JUN21, 0520: GATE 3 (NEX) at Jones Bridge is closed this morning. Non-commercial traffic should proceed to Gates 1 and 2 on MD 355 (Wisconsin Ave.). Have ID ready and be patient. Teleworking is STRONGLY advised. Seek alternate routes to downtown Bethesda. / / @WTOPtraffic — Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) June 11, 2021

In D.C., crews overnight finished repairs to a 12-inch main that broke on Connecticut Avenue, south of Dupont Circle.

Final update: crews finished the repair overnight, all water service restored as of 1:45 am, thanks as always for patience 👍 @GoldenTriDC pic.twitter.com/3i5RLXM4P9 — DC Water (@dcwater) June 11, 2021

Water service there has been restored. The pipe that broke dated back to the 1940s.