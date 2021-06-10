CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Montgomery County students killed in West Virginia crash

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two recent Montgomery County, Maryland, graduates were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a crash in West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Walter Johnson High School Principal Jennifer Baker posted a message to the school community saying, “Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts go out to the parents, siblings, friends and other family members who have suffered this great loss.” She did not identify the student out of respect.

Baker urged students to reach out to counselors or school staff members.

“Please know that our WJ school community is strong, and we are here for everyone in this difficult time,” she said.

Counselors are being made available virtually and in person.

WTOP contacted the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, which confirmed that the crash took place on Route 48 between Baker and Moorefield around 7 p.m. No additional details have been made available at this time.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said in an email, “The focus right now is providing the school community with support and opportunities to talk through this tragic accident.”

Walter Johnson High school in Bethesda held graduation ceremonies on June 4.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

