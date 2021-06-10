Montgomery County students killed in West Virginia crash

Two recent Montgomery County, Maryland, graduates, were killed, and two others were seriously injured in a crash in West Virginia Wednesday night.

Walter Johnson High School Principal Jennifer Baker posted a message to the school community saying, “Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts go out to the parents, siblings, friends and other family members who have suffered this great loss.” She did not identify the student out of respect.

Baker urged students to reach out to counselors or school staff members.

“Please know that our WJ school community is strong, and we are here for everyone in this difficult time,” she said.

Counselors are being made available virtually and in person.

WTOP contacted the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, which confirmed that the crash took place on Route 48 between Baker and Moorefield around 7 p.m. No additional details have been made available at this time.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said in an email, “The focus right now is providing the school community with support and opportunities to talk through this tragic accident.”

Walter Johnson High school in Bethesda held graduation ceremonies on June 4.