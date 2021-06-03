Montgomery County gradually reopening senior centers

Older adults in Montgomery County, Maryland, will soon be able to participate in more activities again as the county gradually reopens its senior centers.

Montgomery County Recreation announced it is welcoming residents 55 and older back to its seven senior centers starting June 14.

That’s the day the Damascus and Holiday Park centers will kick off a weeklong reopening celebration featuring various programs. Residents can also register for drop-in activities at weight rooms, libraries and pool tables.

There will be a soft reopening of the North Potomac, Schweinhaut and White Oak senior centers beginning the week of June 14, while the Long Branch Senior Center will be offering 55+ programming on Tuesday and Thursday mornings beginning June 15 outside the Long Branch Pool (weather permitting).

In July, the county will host 55+ adult summer camps at its White Oak, Holiday Park and Damascus centers.

Curbside transportation is available for any resident 55 and older who lives within three to five miles of a center. Residents 60 and older can apply to see if they’re eligible for an on-site lunch program.

Montgomery County’s senior centers offer various programs ranging from aerobics to educational classes to trips throughout the mid-Atlantic.

The county recreation department will be updating its website with more information on scheduled programs.