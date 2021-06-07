Grenade, mortar shell found among late vet’s belongings in Md.

A mortar round and grenade were safely disposed of after they were found in a Potomac home Saturday night.

Going through the belongings of a family member who has died can be sad and nostalgic — and in one recent case, potentially explosive.

A mortar round and grenade were found in a home on Beekman Place in Potomac, Maryland, not far from Wayside Elementary School on Saturday around 8 p.m.

“Had some military ordnance at a home that belongs to the daughter of a deceased World War II veteran,” Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The county bomb squad ended up consulting with a military explosive ordnance unit.

“Based on the information that was provided, they conducted further assessment and deemed it an emergency ‘render safe’ situation,” Piringer said. “So, the items were packaged and relocated to a nearby campground on Tuckerman Lane and they were rendered safe without any incident.”