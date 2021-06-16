CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Germantown shootout leaves homes, cars damaged

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 9:23 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, released new video Wednesday of a Gaithersburg shooting that left bullet holes in a handful of homes and cars earlier this month.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. June 5 on Mill Pond Terrace near Mill Pond Court, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

The newly released video — taken by a home surveillance camera — shows a group of people firing multiple gunshots toward someone or something outside the video frame before scattering.

Hours after the shooting, detectives found multiple shell casings and bullet damage to the surrounding homes and cars.

Residents in the area said that there was a “large party” on the night of the shooting, but investigators do not know whether it is related to the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate the and have asked anyone with more information to call police at 240-773-6245.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

