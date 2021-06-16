Germantown shootout leaves homes, cars damaged

Detectives released new video Wednesday of a Gaithersburg shooting that left bullet holes in a handful of homes and cars earlier this month.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, released new video Wednesday of a Gaithersburg shooting that left bullet holes in a handful of homes and cars earlier this month.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. June 5 on Mill Pond Terrace near Mill Pond Court, according to a news release from Montgomery County police.

The newly released video — taken by a home surveillance camera — shows a group of people firing multiple gunshots toward someone or something outside the video frame before scattering.

Detectives Investigate Shots Fired in Germantown — Anyone with info. regarding this incident or suspects involved is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous. News release: https://t.co/WZz4a1DeSU pic.twitter.com/XF3F9tKhC3 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 16, 2021

Hours after the shooting, detectives found multiple shell casings and bullet damage to the surrounding homes and cars.

Residents in the area said that there was a “large party” on the night of the shooting, but investigators do not know whether it is related to the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate the and have asked anyone with more information to call police at 240-773-6245.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.