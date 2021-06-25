CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Fire at former Bethesda bar shuts down road traffic

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 11:30 PM

A fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, shut all lanes of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

The fire started at around 9:30 p.m. in the back of a commercial building near Willows Lane, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

NBC Washington reported that the building was at the former Villain & Saint music venue and restaurant, which closed in 2019.

The fire was next door to the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market, but there are no reports of damage to its building.

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

