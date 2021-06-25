Fire at former Bethesda bar shuts down road traffic

A fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, shut all lanes of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda.

The fire started at around 9:30 p.m. in the back of a commercial building near Willows Lane, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. Firefighters have extinguished the blaze.

NBC Washington reported that the building was at the former Villain & Saint music venue and restaurant, which closed in 2019.

Serious fire at the former Villain & Saint nightclub in Bethesda. No damage to @FarmWomensMkt next door. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/M2RLlj6Vqb — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 26, 2021

The fire was next door to the Bethesda Farm Women’s Market, but there are no reports of damage to its building.

