CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver seriously hurt in…

Driver seriously hurt in Gaithersburg carjacking; police seek suspect

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The police are looking for a suspect after a man was seriously hurt during a carjacking in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said Wednesday that someone carjacked a man around Whetstone Glen Court and Girard Street at around 3:45 p.m.

The man climbed onto the hood of his SUV as the carjacker drove away in it, and hung onto the car for about 100 yards before falling off, the police said.

He was hurt badly enough to be taken to the hospital but he is expected to survive.

The suspect drove off in the man’s black Lexus SUV. The Maryland license plate is 1BP 5636.

The police say they’re also looking for another suspect who helped in the carjacking, who is driving an older model, gold Chevrolet Malibu.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As agencies rebuild staff capacity, OPM finalizes new rehiring tool for former employees

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up