Driver seriously hurt in Gaithersburg carjacking; police seek suspect

The police are looking for a suspect after a man was seriously hurt during a carjacking in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said Wednesday that someone carjacked a man around Whetstone Glen Court and Girard Street at around 3:45 p.m.

The man climbed onto the hood of his SUV as the carjacker drove away in it, and hung onto the car for about 100 yards before falling off, the police said.

He was hurt badly enough to be taken to the hospital but he is expected to survive.

The suspect drove off in the man’s black Lexus SUV. The Maryland license plate is 1BP 5636.

The police say they’re also looking for another suspect who helped in the carjacking, who is driving an older model, gold Chevrolet Malibu.

