2 teens arrested and charged with stealing car with 2-year-old girl inside

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after police said they stole a vehicle at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, with a 2-year-old girl inside.

Montgomery County police said a woman was vacuuming her car in a gas station parking lot on the 8600 block of Georgia Avenue on the morning of June 16. When she got out of her car to put money into the air pump machine, police said, one of the suspects got into her car and fled out of the parking lot. The woman’s infant daughter was in the back seat, police said in a news release Thursday.

Two 15yr old males from D.C. were arrested & charged as juveniles for a June 16 car theft that occurred at a gas station in Silver Spring. The victim’s 2yr old daughter was in the back seat at time of the theft. Add’l details can be seen here: https://t.co/Avpx0oNQeR pic.twitter.com/OW1xw8l8PE — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 24, 2021

A witness followed the stolen car onto Colesville Road. The witness said he saw a second suspect get into the car on Colesville Road, and then both teens got out of the car and ran away.

Shortly after, officers located the car on Colesville Road and the child was found uninjured.

Police patrolling the area saw two people who matched the description of the suspects walking near Fenton Street and Veterans Place. When they saw officers, police said, they ran away and led police on a brief pursuit. They were arrested and charged as juveniles for auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses.

