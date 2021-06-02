CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Teens wanted for murder at Greencastle Park and Ride in Montgomery Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 2:05 PM

Kennedy Merrit-Millit, 18, was found on the ground near the Greencastle Park and Ride in Fairland, Maryland, suffering from a gunshot wound on Tuesday night. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Montgomery County police handed out fliers with the suspects wanted in the murder of an 18-year-old in Fairfield, Maryland. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Captain Ruben Rosario, director of the Montgomery County Police major crimes division, speaks at a press conference on Friday announcing suspects in the case of 18-year-old Kennedy Merrit-Millit’s murder. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Two 18-year-old suspects are wanted in the shooting death of a man earlier this week in the area of Fairland, Maryland, Montgomery County police announced in a news conference Friday.

On Tuesday night, officers found 18-year-old Kennedy Merrit-Millit, of Rockville, on the ground near the Greencastle Park and Ride.

He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police said they are now looking for John Delonte Black Junior, of Burtonsville, and Annbel Sierra Massilon, of Silver Spring, as suspects in the case.

“We consider them dangerous given the nature of the event, the crime that took place, so we’re not asking for them to be confronted,” said Capt. Ruben Rosario, director of the Montgomery County Police major crimes division.

They believe the shooting happened after an altercation.

“Although the victim and suspect, we don’t believe, at this time, knew one another, the people that they were with didn’t know one another and there was some sort of conflict between them,” Rosario said.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

The park and ride is on Turbridge Drive off of Greencastle Road in Fairland.

“We lament the fact that it’s young people hurting young people, of course. But at the end of the day, we have to do the best we can to keep the community safe and bring justice for the family,” Rosario said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

