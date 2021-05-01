CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville teen charged as…

Rockville teen charged as adult in rape, home invasion

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 1, 2021, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager has been charged as an adult in a home invasion and rape in Rockville, Maryland.

Cristian Vasquez, 15, of First Street in Rockville, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and home invasion, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said that Vasquez entered a woman’s home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her when she returned home from grocery shopping around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

After putting away groceries, the woman walked up the stairs and entered the bathroom of her home when Vasquez allegedly grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck, according to police.

He was wearing a mask at the time of the attack that covered his entire face, police said.

Vasquez then pulled the victim into a bedroom, displayed a knife, put a covering on the victim’s head so that she could not see and sexually assaulted her, police said.

During the assault, Vasquez allegedly threatened her and said he would retrieve the knife if the woman did not comply, police said.

When the woman heard her attacker leave the home, she fled in her vehicle and called 911, police said.

During the investigation, police obtained video surveillance that captured Vasquez running from the area of the victim’s home and entering the rear door of his residence immediately after the sexual assault occurred, police said.

Personnel from the crime scene unit recovered fingerprints from the victim’s home. The recovered prints were analyzed and matched Vasquez’s, police said.

Vasquez was arrested on Friday and admitted to assaulting the woman, according to police.

He was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up