Rockville teen charged as adult in rape, home invasion

A teenager has been charged as an adult in a home invasion and rape in Rockville, Maryland.

Cristian Vasquez, 15, of First Street in Rockville, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and home invasion, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said that Vasquez entered a woman’s home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her when she returned home from grocery shopping around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

After putting away groceries, the woman walked up the stairs and entered the bathroom of her home when Vasquez allegedly grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck, according to police.

He was wearing a mask at the time of the attack that covered his entire face, police said.

Vasquez then pulled the victim into a bedroom, displayed a knife, put a covering on the victim’s head so that she could not see and sexually assaulted her, police said.

During the assault, Vasquez allegedly threatened her and said he would retrieve the knife if the woman did not comply, police said.

When the woman heard her attacker leave the home, she fled in her vehicle and called 911, police said.

During the investigation, police obtained video surveillance that captured Vasquez running from the area of the victim’s home and entering the rear door of his residence immediately after the sexual assault occurred, police said.

Personnel from the crime scene unit recovered fingerprints from the victim’s home. The recovered prints were analyzed and matched Vasquez’s, police said.

Vasquez was arrested on Friday and admitted to assaulting the woman, according to police.

He was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.