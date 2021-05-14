CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville pastry shop makes…

Rockville pastry shop makes Yelp list of Asian-owned businesses that ship nationwide

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 14, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Shoppers are being encouraged to support Asian-owned businesses this month as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

To mark the occasion, Yelp is putting the national spotlight on a couple of D.C.-region businesses.

Gwenie’s Pastries in Rockville, Maryland, is on Yelp’s national list of a dozen Asian-owned businesses that ship their products across the country.

“We make a variety of items … from cheesecakes, to cupcakes and cakes, and also our traditional Filipino baked goods,” owner Stella Fernandez told WTOP. (The business is named after her mother, Gwen.)

One way they sell is through Amazon, and Fernandez said sales through the site are up since the Yelp list came out.

She also said she appreciates the support amid a climate of anti-Asian hate.

“It’s a really scary thing, not just for Asian-owned businesses but for every Asian that’s having to … experience this,” she said.

Nook, in Arlington, Virginia, which sells children’s items, also made Yelp’s list.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA’s EINSTEIN had a chance to be great, but it’s more than good enough

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up