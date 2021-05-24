Montgomery Co. executive seeks name change for White Flint Metro stop

Montgomery County, Maryland, Executive Marc Elrich has asked for the White Flint Metro Station to be renamed the North Bethesda Metro Station.

In a letter to WMATA on May 20, Elrich said the name change will help better tie the Metro stop to the nearby community.

“A key goal for the community — both residential and business — is identity, and White Flint is no longer a relevant name or term used,” Elrich wrote to Paul Smedberg, chair of the Metro Board of Directors.

About $300,000 has been secured for the project, Elrich said, with $250,000 coming from the state and $50,000 from Montgomery County.

Elrich added that “key property owners in the immediate White Flint Station vicinity” have committed to paying any additional costs.

The proposal has received support from community groups and council members.

“The Metro station is crucial to the viability of this area and our community’s vision for it,” Montgomery County Council member Andrew Friedson said in a statement Monday.

“We need a Metro station that reflects that vision and helps our economic development, regional competitiveness, and placemaking efforts so the Pike District and North Bethesda becomes an even more vibrant, walkable, and livable destination.”

Amy Ginsburg, executive director of the Friends of White Flint, said the name change would honor “the history of this remarkable neighborhood and heralds a spectacular future as a walkable, transit-oriented, vibrant community.”

The letter comes nearly two months after a virtual community meeting was held and a consensus on the name North Bethesda Metro Station was reached.

Metro previously said there is a June deadline to decide on a name change. When WTOP asked WMATA about any possible update on that timeline, a spokesperson said Montgomery County has yet to file a formal request.

It is unclear whether Elrich’s letter has been received by the WMATA Board and whether it qualifies as a formal request.