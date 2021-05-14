Driver suffers burns after fire caused by hand sanitizer, cigarette combo

A man suffered first and second degree burns after his car burst into flames caused by the bad combination of sanitizer and a lit cigarettes in Rockville, Maryland.

Hand sanitizer and a lit cigarettes don’t mix well. Especially inside a car.

A driver suffered non-life-threatening first and second degree burns on his hands and inner-thighs after his car burst into flames caused by the bad combination Thursday in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at Federal Plaza shopping center in Rockville, Maryland.

More – Rockville, MD, hand sanitizer & lighted cigarette start fire in an occupied car, Driver was able to escape the vehicle while onlookers called 911. The patient suffered from NLT 1st & 2nd degree burns on his hands & inner thighs pic.twitter.com/viAvipIqKi https://t.co/JJcMzdliCq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the embers from the man’s cigarette lit a handful of hand-sanitizer. The car quickly caught on fire in the middle of the parking lot.

The male driver was able to escape as flames engulfed the vehicle, turning it to a metal skeleton.

More… (5/13) Federal Plaza, Rockville Pike, @mcfrs Fire Investigators say after shopping & in a car a man filled his hands w/ copious amount of hand sanitizer. While working sanitizer into his hands, embers fell from cigarette in his mouth, igniting sanitizer & some clothing. https://t.co/nbQTVtXrbE pic.twitter.com/IBUrWvLQGh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital when he is expected to recover.

A map of the area is below.