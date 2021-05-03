MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3rd person dead after…

3rd person dead after Friday crash in Montgomery Co.

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

May 24, 2021, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A third person has died after a car crashed into several parked vehicles and caught fire Friday afternoon in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Montgomery County police said Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, Karl Neil Ross, 86, died Sunday from injuries sustained in the collision, the police said in a statement Monday.

The two passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Martha Luise Ross, 78, was in the front passenger seat and Joan Williams Jenkins, 91, was in the rear passenger seat, police said.

Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said on Friday that first responders were called to a scene on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way and Running Ridge Lane around 5:30 p.m., where they found the three trapped in the burning car.

The police said that a 2018 Toyota Avalon was traveling east on Park Vista Drive toward Hatteras Way when the Avalon crossed the double yellow line and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. After the crash, the Avalon caught fire.

All three people in the car lived in the same apartment building in the 3200 block of North Leisure World Boulevard, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cleaning up hazardous chemicals, unexploded munitions from military bases not likely to wrap up soon

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

Industry urges DCSA to accelerate security clearance transformation efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up