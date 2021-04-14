CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Suspect wanted after firing near police officers in Gaithersburg

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

April 14, 2021, 6:53 PM

A gunman is wanted in Gaithersburg, Maryland, after police say he opened fire near two officers Wednesday.

Montgomery County police said two officers responded to a parking complaint call in a residential area on North Summit Avenue near Lakeforest Mall around 3 p.m.

Gaithersburg police chief Mark Sroka said when the officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle blocking the entryway to an apartment complex. The officers suspected the driver may have been under the influence.

As the officers investigated the driver, a gunshot rang out from the top floor balcony of a nearby building, forcing them to take cover.

No injuries were reported.

Gaithersburg police advised residents to shelter in place as the search for the suspect continued. The shelter-in-place order had only applied to the 300 block of North Summit Avenue, according to Sroka. Police said it has been lifted.

All athletic events at Gaithersburg High School were canceled, including a scheduled soccer game.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

