Suspect wanted after firing near police officers in Gaithersburg

A gunman is wanted in Gaithersburg, Maryland, after police say he opened fire near two officers Wednesday.

Montgomery County police said two officers responded to a parking complaint call in a residential area on North Summit Avenue near Lakeforest Mall around 3 p.m.

Gaithersburg police chief Mark Sroka said when the officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle blocking the entryway to an apartment complex. The officers suspected the driver may have been under the influence.

As the officers investigated the driver, a gunshot rang out from the top floor balcony of a nearby building, forcing them to take cover.

No injuries were reported.

Gaithersburg police advised residents to shelter in place as the search for the suspect continued. The shelter-in-place order had only applied to the 300 block of North Summit Avenue, according to Sroka. Police said it has been lifted.

All athletic events at Gaithersburg High School were canceled, including a scheduled soccer game.

