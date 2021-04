A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Boyds Tuesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Maryland’s Montgomery County Tuesday night.

Montgomery County police tweeted they received a report of a shooting at 6:52 p.m.

When they arrived in the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way in Boyds, they found the victim deceased.

Police are still searching for a suspect. They do not believe the shooting was random.

Police are expected to release more information on Wednesday.