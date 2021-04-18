CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Driver dead in Gaithersburg head-on crash

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 18, 2021, 10:24 AM

A man is dead after two vehicles crashed head-on in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

Montgomery County fire and rescue personnel were dispatched for a head-on collision between two sedans in the area of Md. Route 117/Clopper Road near Orchard Hills Drive in Gaithersburg just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

A man who was driving one of the two cars died on the scene, MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said. Their identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning. The other driver was hospitalized with injuries.

Piringer said two other people involved in the crashed were injured. A firefighter responding to the scene also received a nonlife threatening injury.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Clopper Road reopened to traffic at 10:20 a.m.. It had been closed both ways between Longdraft Road and W. Watkins Mill Road/Pheasant Run Drive due to the crash investigation.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

