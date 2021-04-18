Driver dead in Gaithersburg head-on crash

A man who was driving one of the two sedans died on the scene, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

A man is dead after two vehicles crashed head-on in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

Montgomery County fire and rescue personnel were dispatched for a head-on collision between two sedans in the area of Md. Route 117/Clopper Road near Orchard Hills Drive in Gaithersburg just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

A man who was driving one of the two cars died on the scene, MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer said. Their identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning. The other driver was hospitalized with injuries.

Update — Clopper Rd — FATAL according to RT @mcpnews Fatal collision investigation (Gaithersburg): Clopper Road (MD-117) at Orchard Hills Drive. 2 vehicles involved. A male driver succumbed to injuries at scene. Collision Reconstruction Unit investigating. https://t.co/KTon0qQlVp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 18, 2021

Piringer said two other people involved in the crashed were injured. A firefighter responding to the scene also received a nonlife threatening injury.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported Clopper Road reopened to traffic at 10:20 a.m.. It had been closed both ways between Longdraft Road and W. Watkins Mill Road/Pheasant Run Drive due to the crash investigation.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.