Dozens of firefighters respond to blaze atop Bethesda high-rise

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 1:20 PM

A fire broke out late Tuesday morning atop a residential high-rise in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The two-alarm blaze started around 11:40 a.m. at the Monterey Apartments, located on Towne and Montrose roads, one block north of the Pike and Rose district.

No injuries have been reported.

The blaze was located either in or on an HVAC unit atop the 15-story building, and was out by 12:15 p.m.

A spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Pete Piringer, said on Twitter that about 75 firefighters responded to the blaze, which sent up a plume of smoke that was visible for several blocks.

WTOP’s Steve Dresner contributed to this report.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

