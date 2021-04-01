CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
1 dead in crash on US 29 in Silver Spring

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 9:04 AM

A woman is dead after a single car crash in Maryland’s Montgomery County.

The accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 29/Columbia Pike just past Briggs Chaney Road in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police say there were no other people in the car during the crash.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Northbound Columbia Pike is closed between Fairland Road and Briggs Chaney Road.

Initially, traffic was diverted to the Intercounty Connector. Now it is directed at Briggs Chaney Road.

