National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase up for sale

Bruce Alan | balan@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 10:59 AM

The National 4-H Conference Center at 7100 Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is seen in this Google Street View image. (Courtesy Google)

The National 4-H Conference Center, on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is up for sale.

The iconic 4-H building sits on more than 12 acres of land and is described in the listing as one of the neighborhood’s largest residential redevelopment properties.

“Our decision is COVID-driven,” the National 4-H Council said in a March 16 statement announcing its intention to sell. “The pandemic has forced us to evaluate the National 4-H Conference Center’s economic viability and its future ability to meet Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program’s needs.”

The organization plans to maintain a presence in the Washington metro region and still aims to resume in-person events in D.C. starting 2022. All 4-H events are being held virtually this year.

Before the pandemic, the center hosted meetings and events, and even provided overnight accommodations in guest rooms.

The building was constructed in 1893 as the Chevy Chase Inn before becoming a women’s college in 1903. It was purchased by the National 4-H Council in 1951, which bills itself as America’s largest youth development organization.

