CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » More time to buy…

More time to buy alcohol in Montgomery County

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 26, 2021, 5:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Adults in Montgomery County, Maryland, will soon have more time to shop for their favorite spirits and other alcoholic beverages.

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services said it will loosen some restrictions at 25 of its 26 county-run liquor stores starting April 1.

Those locations will open Monday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. They have been closing at 7 p.m. since the coronavirus pandemic first impacted the D.C. area last year.

Stores remain closed on Sunday, but county officials said they will re-evaluate as more shoppers venture out and as COVID-19 vaccination levels continue to rise.

“Now that more employees and residents are getting vaccinated, we are able to get back to our pre-COVID evening hours,” said Kent Massie, who heads retail operations for the county’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services.

“We know our customers want the convenience of shopping later into the evening, especially as the days get longer. Staying open later makes sense given we are continuing to limit the number of shoppers in stores at one time.”

The county said its Poolesville spirits-only store will continue to operate from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, adding, “the earlier closing time is consistent with the business model for the smaller format, lower volume store,” according to a news release.

Shoppers must continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all store locations, the county said.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up