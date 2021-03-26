More time to buy alcohol in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services said it will loosen some restrictions at 25 of its 26 county-run liquor stores starting April 1.

Adults in Montgomery County, Maryland, will soon have more time to shop for their favorite spirits and other alcoholic beverages.

Those locations will open Monday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. They have been closing at 7 p.m. since the coronavirus pandemic first impacted the D.C. area last year.

Stores remain closed on Sunday, but county officials said they will re-evaluate as more shoppers venture out and as COVID-19 vaccination levels continue to rise.

“Now that more employees and residents are getting vaccinated, we are able to get back to our pre-COVID evening hours,” said Kent Massie, who heads retail operations for the county’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services.

“We know our customers want the convenience of shopping later into the evening, especially as the days get longer. Staying open later makes sense given we are continuing to limit the number of shoppers in stores at one time.”

The county said its Poolesville spirits-only store will continue to operate from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, adding, “the earlier closing time is consistent with the business model for the smaller format, lower volume store,” according to a news release.

Shoppers must continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all store locations, the county said.