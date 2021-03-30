CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Montgomery Co. man charged with raping woman he met on dating app

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 30, 2021, 4:38 PM

A Montgomery County man is accused of raping a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

Joseph Holland, 34, of Gaithersburg, was arrested March 26 and is charged with first-degree rape, the Montgomery County police said.

Joseph Holland, of Gaithersburg, is charged with first-degree rape. (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department)

Police Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti said that on March 20, Holland and the victim agreed over the dating app to meet to go to dinner, but instead Holland took her to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Innocenti said the woman “was able to exit the home; she flagged down a passing motorist who assisted her in calling 911.”

Detectives are concerned that there may be other victims. “We’re certainly concerned that he may have met other women on this dating app,” said Innocenti, who identified the app as Tinder, which allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other users before matching and exchanging messages.

The police are asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Holland to call them at 240-773-5050.

