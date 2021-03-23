Montgomery Co. 7th, 10th graders’ return moved up a week

The Montgomery County, Maryland, Board of Education has approved some changes to its return-to-school plan.

The board has decided to delay the return of some students in early April and speed up the return of other students in late April.

Fearing the spread of COVID-19 in schools following spring break, the board unanimously voted to delay the April 6 return of students in pre-K and in grades 4, 5, 6 and 12 until April 8.

Under the same unanimous resolution, the board approved a new plan to have seventh and 10th graders join eighth, ninth and 11th grade students in returning to in-person learning on April 19.

The seventh and 10th graders had been previously scheduled to return on April 26.

The board said it was approving school Superintendent Jack Smith’s plan for the earlier return of seventh and 10th graders based on the success of the return plan that’s been in effect since March 15.

While students and staff are urged not to travel during spring break, the board is acknowledging that some undoubtedly will. It’s asking those who travel to get tested before returning to school buildings on April 8.

