Police ID 2 dead after shooting in White Oak

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

March 25, 2021, 10:47 AM

Montgomery County police identified the two men who died after being shot in the White Oak area of the Maryland county Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of November Circle.

When officers arrived at 11:54 p.m., they found Brian Waters, 25, of Burtonsville, outside on November Circle.

At the same time, officers found Pierre Daye, 18, of White Oak, outside the area of Stewart Lane and April Lane.

Both men had been shot. They died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

