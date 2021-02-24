CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Montgomery Co. school employee seen engaged in sexual behavior during online class

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

February 24, 2021, 6:47 PM

An employee at a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school is on administrative leave because of what they were seen doing during an online class earlier this week.

The principal of Shady Grove Middle School in Gaithersburg described what happened Monday as a “serious incident.”

Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala told WTOP in an email that the behavior was sexual in nature.

In a letter to parents, principal Alana Murray said that during an eighth-grade virtual class, a staff member was seen on screen acting inappropriately in a breakout room.

Murray’s letter also said that the incident was recorded and posted on social media. She is asking any students who posted the footage to their accounts to remove it:

It was brought to our attention that a staff member was seen on screen in a breakout room engaged in inappropriate behavior. This incident was recorded and posted on social media. School administration quickly reported this incident to law enforcement and MCPS central office. This matter is under investigation. We ask that any student who may have this video posted on social media platforms take down the content and refrain from sharing with other students.

Officer Rick Goodale with Montgomery County police told WTOP that his department is investigating.

Murray added in her letter, “We want to thank the students and community members who reported this incident and will provide any updates as necessary once we receive further guidance.”

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

