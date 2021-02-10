Brothers accused of staging fake stabbing for social media in Silver Spring

Two brothers accused of staging a fake stabbing in Montgomery County, Maryland, for a social media video could get more than they bargained for.

Two brothers accused of staging a fake stabbing in Montgomery County, Maryland, for a social media video could get more than they bargained for — if convicted on all charges, they face more than five years in jail.

The incident involved prop blood, a digital camera placed in a kitchen light and unsuspecting residents of a home turned into “witnesses,” according to a Montgomery County police news release.

On Jan. 24 just after 5:45 p.m., police arrived at a chaotic scene at a house on the 12700 block of Laurie Drive in Silver Spring. People were yelling and crying at the home, and Pierre Jean, 19, was standing over his brother Denidson Jean, 21, who was lying on the kitchen floor covered in what appeared to be blood and clutching a T-shirt to his neck.

An officer asked Pierre Jean who stabbed his brother, and he said, “I didn’t mean to.” The officer also saw a large kitchen knife covered in blood on the counter next to the sink.

Police administered first aid and called for advanced life support response from fire and rescue. After about two minutes of giving first aid, Denidson Jean sat up laughing.

Denidson Jean told the officer that this was a prank for social media, and police determined that he was not hurt.

Police said there’s no indication the four other people in the home, who repeatedly called 911, knew the situation was staged.

Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones said the brothers showed total disregard for first responders and fellow citizens.

In a statement, Jones said his officers, medics and the public faced unnecessary risk during the response to frantic 911 calls for a stabbing. Also, the first responders’ service may have been needed elsewhere.

“Even after the suspects confessed that this was a prank, officers were needed at the scene to interview witnesses and document the incident. The follow-up investigation included conducting a search warrant at the home to recover evidence,” Jones said.

The brothers, now freed from custody, have two charges each.

Knowingly causing a false call for an ambulance can lead to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for making false statements to police is subject to a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.