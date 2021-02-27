CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Most summer classes in Montgomery College to stay online, some in-person during fall semester

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

February 27, 2021, 7:54 PM

Montgomery College will continue in a mostly remote learning format with some exceptions during its summer and fall semesters. 

In a memo to the college’s employees and students released Friday, President Dr. DeRionne Pollard cited concerns for students and staff’s safety as factoring into the decision to continue with remote learning. Currently, classes at all three of its campuses are being held remotely.

“There will be some exceptions for a few classes which rely heavily on hands-on experiences,” Pollard said.

According to the memo, faculty and staff will stick with their remote work schedules “unless otherwise notified by their supervisors.”

Heading into the fall, Pollard said, due to “a high level of uncertainty surrounding multiple health metrics,” Montgomery College will begin the fall semester with remote classes. A selection of hands-on learning classes and lab courses will be in person.

The school is also considering what it calls a “pilot return to buildings” during the spring semester.

Under that plan, the college will allow access to “small-scale uses of space,” like a single computer lab on each campus.

If the college decides to go ahead with that strategy, Pollard said, “we will continue to communicate thoroughly and in a timely fashion” for planning purposes.

The school will track metrics used identified by its Coronavirus Advisory Team before making future decisions. Some of the statistics, identified as safety markers, include confirmed cases per 100,000, test positivity rate in Montgomery County, and the percentage of county residents fully vaccinated.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

