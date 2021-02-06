VIDEO: Armed robbery at Montgomery Co. pizza shop

Montgomery County, Maryland, police are investigating an armed robbery at a pizza shop that may be tied to two other robberies in the D.C. region.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 2:22 p.m., as the three suspects entered the Papa John’s located at 1133 East West Highway in Silver Spring, according to police.

One of the suspects acted as a lookout by the door while the other two entered the shop each holding a firearm. One suspect had a rifle while the other carried a hand gun, police said.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects enter the shop and quickly grab the cashier. The cashier and a fellow co-worker were then on the ground as the suspects pointed guns at them.

Money from the cash registers and personal property belonging to the employees were taken during the robberies, police said. The amount of money taken was not revealed.

Police said the three suspects are being investigated for two other armed robberies, at a Subway restaurant in D.C. as well as a liquor store in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 240-773-5100, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-8477 or submitting a Crime Solvers tip online.

