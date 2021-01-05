INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Clarksburg man, 24, accused of murdering his mother

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

January 5, 2021, 6:03 AM

A Maryland man is accused of killing his mother in their Clarksburg family home early Monday morning.

Montgomery County police responded to a residence in the 22800 block of Frederick Road for a call reporting gunfire around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

A family member awoke to the sound of shots, according to police, and called for help after discovering 24-year-old David Blackburn had wounded his mother, Maryann, 56.

Police said the mother sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

David was taken into custody at the residence and charged with first-degree murder.

