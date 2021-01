A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a "domestic-related shooting" early Monday morning in Montgomery County, police say.

The woman was shot at a home in the 22800 block of Frederick Road in Clarksburg. Police said they received a 911 call about the shooting at 2:42 a.m.

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said they are still investigating.