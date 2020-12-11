Rockville teen hit by car while riding skateboard has died

A teen who was struck by a car in Montgomery County, Maryland, while he was riding a skateboard last month has died Friday from his injuries, police said.

A teenager who was struck by a car in Montgomery County, Maryland, while he was riding a skateboard last month has died Friday from his injuries, police said.

Montgomery County police said Alberto Barreto, 15, of Rockville, was riding a skateboard across Montrose Road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 when he was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Najeem Amin Jan, 47, of Dumfries, Virginia.

Barreto was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two weeks later.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Montgomery County Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 773-6620.