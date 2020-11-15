15-year-old boy suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after car accident in Rockville

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding his skateboard in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday night.

A 15-year-old boy was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding his skateboard in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday night.

The accident occurred before 10:10 p.m. on Montrose Road at Evelyn Drive in Rockville.

Montgomery County Police said a preliminary investigation shows 47-year-old Najeem Amin Jan of Dumfries, Virginia, traveled west on Montrose Road as the teenage boy was riding his skateboard.

As the child attempted to cross the street, the two collided.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue crews took the boy to a local hospital. His identity was not released to the public.

Police did not say if Jan stayed at the scene or if he would be charged with a crime.

Parts of Montrose Road, between Montrose Parkway and East Jefferson Street, were closed off for over an hour as crews investigated the accident.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 733-6620.

Below is a map of where the accident took place: