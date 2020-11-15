HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 15-year-old boy suffers 'life-threatening'…

15-year-old boy suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after car accident in Rockville

Jose Umana

November 29, 2020, 3:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding his skateboard in Montgomery County, Maryland, Friday night.

The accident occurred before 10:10 p.m. on Montrose Road at Evelyn Drive in Rockville.

Montgomery County Police said a preliminary investigation shows 47-year-old Najeem Amin Jan of Dumfries, Virginia, traveled west on Montrose Road as the teenage boy was riding his skateboard.

As the child attempted to cross the street, the two collided.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue crews took the boy to a local hospital. His identity was not released to the public.

Police did not say if Jan stayed at the scene or if he would be charged with a crime.

Parts of Montrose Road, between Montrose Parkway and East Jefferson Street, were closed off for over an hour as crews investigated the accident.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 733-6620.

Below is a map of where the accident took place:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

JAIC entering new phase of life, will create teams to help DoD adopt AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up