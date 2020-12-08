Woman struck, killed on I-270 in Montgomery County

Authorities say the accident happened after a car struck a chair that had fallen onto one of the main/express lanes of Interstate 270.

Much of northbound Interstate 270 was shut down for hours following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

It happened near the I-370 interchange after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Maryland State Police, a blue Nissan Rogue had struck some debris — believed to be a chair — then stopped on the left shoulder.

The driver, 34-year-old Kelly Elizabeth Vanaman, of Frederick, got out of the car and walked toward another driver who had pulled over after avoiding the debris. She was then struck by a Toyota Corolla that had swerved to avoid traffic that had slowed down.

The Toyota struck the left jersey wall before hitting and killing Vanaman.

That driver was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital; his condition is unknown.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.