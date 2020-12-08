CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman struck, killed on…

Woman struck, killed on I-270 in Montgomery County

Jack Pointer

December 8, 2020, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Tuesday’s accident on I-270 occurred after a vehicle struck debris on one of the main/express lanes. (Twitter/@mcfrsPIO)

Much of northbound Interstate 270 was shut down for hours following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

It happened near the I-370 interchange after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Maryland State Police, a blue Nissan Rogue had struck some debris — believed to be a chair — then stopped on the left shoulder.

The driver, 34-year-old Kelly Elizabeth Vanaman, of Frederick, got out of the car and walked toward another driver who had pulled over after avoiding the debris. She was then struck by a Toyota Corolla that had swerved to avoid traffic that had slowed down.

The Toyota struck the left jersey wall before hitting and killing Vanaman.

That driver was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital; his condition is unknown.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up