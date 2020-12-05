Missing 96-year-old Maryland man found dead in Triadelphia Reservoir

Montgomery County police said 96-year-old Kun Bok Son, of Norbeck, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Brighton Dam Road at Triadelphia Reservoir in Brookeville.

An elderly man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon has been found dead in the Triadelphia Reservoir in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Son’s body was found in the reservoir by members of Montgomery County’s Managed Search Operations Team.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Son’s death.

