CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Missing 96-year-old Maryland man…

Missing 96-year-old Maryland man found dead in Triadelphia Reservoir

Zeke Hartner

December 5, 2020, 10:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An elderly man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon has been found dead in the Triadelphia Reservoir in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 96-year-old Kun Bok Son, of Norbeck, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Brighton Dam Road at Triadelphia Reservoir in Brookeville.

Around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Son’s body was found in the reservoir by members of Montgomery County’s Managed Search Operations Team.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in Son’s death.

A map of the area is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

USPS, CBP get ‘incomplete’ from Congress on stopping opioids in the mail

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up