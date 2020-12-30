Crashes snarl Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County

Three vehicles crashed on the Outer Loop between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue Wednesday morning.

Two crashes had the Capital Beltway snarled in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said on Wednesday afternoon that three vehicles, including a pickup with a trailer, crashed on the Outer Loop between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, before the Seminary Road overpass. Two of the vehicles involved overturned.

At first, all lanes were blocked, Piringer said, but at about 12:15 p.m. Steve Dresner in the WTOP Traffic Center said the left lane was getting by, and at about 12:35, WTOP’s Dave Dildine said a second left lane had opened up. Still, there are extensive delays, as well as rubbernecking delays on the Inner Loop.

The second collision happened in the backup that was caused by the earlier crash, Piringer said, between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue. That crash involved a tractor-trailer and also blocked some lanes.

All lanes were reopened at about 1:30 p.m., but delays remain.

Piringer added that one person in the initial crash was being evaluated for possible injuries.

Stick with WTOP for updates.