CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Crashes snarl Capital Beltway's…

Crashes snarl Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County

Rick Massimo

December 30, 2020, 1:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two crashes had the Capital Beltway snarled in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said on Wednesday afternoon that three vehicles, including a pickup with a trailer, crashed on the Outer Loop between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, before the Seminary Road overpass. Two of the vehicles involved overturned.

At first, all lanes were blocked, Piringer said, but at about 12:15 p.m. Steve Dresner in the WTOP Traffic Center said the left lane was getting by, and at about 12:35, WTOP’s Dave Dildine said a second left lane had opened up. Still, there are extensive delays, as well as rubbernecking delays on the Inner Loop.

The second collision happened in the backup that was caused by the earlier crash, Piringer said, between Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue. That crash involved a tractor-trailer and also blocked some lanes.

All lanes were reopened at about 1:30 p.m., but delays remain.

Piringer added that one person in the initial crash was being evaluated for possible injuries.

Stick with WTOP for updates.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up