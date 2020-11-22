CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Montgomery County expected to put aside $9M for jobs and rent aid

Valerie Bonk

November 22, 2020, 1:55 PM

The Montgomery County Council is expected to put aside millions in funding to help its Maryland residents with jobs and rent aid.

More than $9 million in federal aid is expected to be used to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bethesda Beat said that a proposal for the use of the funds for workforce development, rental assistance and temporary shelter were introduced at a council meeting last week.

If approved, $4.2 million would be used for rental assistance for low-income residents and temporary shelter for homeless people.

An additional $3.5 million would to be used for rental relief for low-income residents expected to be received from federal funding through the state.

The last $1.4 million would come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief grant and be used by Montgomery College to help those unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds would be used for workforce programs and certifications and licenses required to help locals get back to work.

Public hearings and a vote on the plan are expected on Dec. 1.

