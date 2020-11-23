CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 2 more DC-area museums closing Monday | New Zealand leader offers Biden virus know-how | Latest coronavirus test results
Jackknifed trucks stall Outer Loop traffic in Montgomery Co.

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

November 23, 2020, 5:13 AM

Early Monday morning commuters were faced with a dizzying set of diversions from two separate jackknifed trucks on the north side of the Capital Beltway.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the WTOP Traffic Center reports a right lane is open for Outer Loop traffic to pass a crashed truck on the Big Curve above the Interstate 270 Spur. Crews are on scene assisting.

The Big Curve crash could be spurring déjà vu for some southbound drivers after an earlier jackknifed tractor-trailer on the Outer Loop before Connecticut Avenue around 3 a.m. led to an hour-long diversion at Georgia Avenue. That crash cleared around 4:30 a.m. — moments before first word of the second crash about five miles down the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries from either crash.

