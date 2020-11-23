Jackknifed trucks stall Outer Loop traffic in Montgomery Co.

Early Monday morning commuters were faced with a dizzying set of diversions from two separate jackknifed trucks on the north side of the Capital Beltway within an hour of each other.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the WTOP Traffic Center reports a right lane is open for Outer Loop traffic to pass a crashed truck on the Big Curve above the Interstate 270 Spur. Crews are on scene assisting.

I-495 Beltway Outer Loop on the Big Curve past Old Georgetown Rd, over I-270, stay RIGHT past jackknifed tractor trailer

— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) November 23, 2020

The Big Curve crash could be spurring déjà vu for some southbound drivers after an earlier jackknifed tractor-trailer on the Outer Loop before Connecticut Avenue around 3 a.m. led to an hour-long diversion at Georgia Avenue. That crash cleared around 4:30 a.m. — moments before first word of the second crash about five miles down the road.

There was no immediate word on injuries from either crash.

