Tractor trailer overturns on Beltway in Bethesda, causes delays

A tractor trailer overturned on the Capital Beltway in Bethesda, Maryland, early Friday morning, causing delays reminiscent of rush hour before the coronavirus pandemic.

The tractor trailer overturned on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 after Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m., blocking the right side of the roadway. The truck was carrying a 6,800-pound load but it did not spill onto the road.

All lanes of traffic were open again by 9:06 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Initially, only one lane was able to get by, but a second lane was reopened early in the rush hour. The roadway was briefly closed around 8 a.m. to upright the vehicle and a single left lane was again getting by the scene as of 8:15 a.m.

Update – Montrose Rd at I-270, collision, involving four vehicles, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating injuries, some lane blocked https://t.co/AxWQp2eK1P — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 9, 2020

Drivers experienced delays from Silver Spring to Bethesda for much of the morning.

Here’s a map of where the crash happened.