CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Suspicious package found at…

Suspicious package found at Walter Reed Medical Center

Thomas Robertson

October 3, 2020, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are investigating an abandoned backpack found near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, as a suspicious package.

Montgomery County Police said the backpack was found near the roadway leading up to the main entrance to the medical center on Rockville Pike. A section of Route 355, from Cedar Lane to Jones Bridge Road, is closed off for the investigation.

Police also said the Montgomery County Fire Marshal and the Montgomery County Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate for explosive material.

The entrance has been filled with demonstrations throughout the day as President Donald Trump stays at the campus for coronavirus treatment.

Here is a map of the scene.

This is a developing story, Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up