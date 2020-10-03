Suspicious package found at Walter Reed Medical Center

Police in Maryland are investigating an abandoned backpack found near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a suspicious package.

Police are investigating an abandoned backpack found near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, as a suspicious package.

Montgomery County Police said the backpack was found near the roadway leading up to the main entrance to the medical center on Rockville Pike. A section of Route 355, from Cedar Lane to Jones Bridge Road, is closed off for the investigation.

Police also said the Montgomery County Fire Marshal and the Montgomery County Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate for explosive material.

The entrance has been filled with demonstrations throughout the day as President Donald Trump stays at the campus for coronavirus treatment.

Here is a map of the scene.

This is a developing story, Stay with WTOP for the latest.