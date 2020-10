A 2-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after falling from the window of a 3rd floor apartment in Takoma Park, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Takoma Park police said that officers from their department, along with first responders from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, were called to the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in “critical condition,” the police said, adding that the circumstances of the fall are still under investigation.