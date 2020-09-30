Police investigating Silver Spring carjackings as potentially linked

Montgomery County police are investigating four armed carjackings that occurred in a span of less than two weeks throughout downtown Silver Spring.

Montgomery County police are investigating four armed carjackings that occurred in a span of less than two weeks throughout downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

The four carjackings occurred less than a mile from each other between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24, with three involving vehicles left running or unattended. In all four cases, the stolen cars were later found in D.C. abandoned.

The first occurred on Sept. 19 at 6:35 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cedar Street, where two suspects confronted a delivery driver with handguns and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The driver complied, and the suspects fled with the stolen car.

About three hours later, another driver observed two individuals enter his vehicle after he had left it unlocked and unattended in the 8100 block of Colesville Road. He confronted them and one of the pair brandished a handgun; the suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle.

At around 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, a third victim exited his car while leaving it running in the 8000 block of Georgia Avenue. They were confronted by three suspects, including one with a gun. Police said the suspects assault the victim before all three fled in the stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 24 just after 6 p.m. a man left his keys inside his vehicle as he used an ATM in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. Three suspects confronted him on his return, one of whom was armed with a gun. They stole the car and fled.

Detectives are investigating the possibility all four incidents involved the same suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at 240-773-5100, or by submitting a tip online. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Police remind drivers that they can lower the risk of falling victim to a carjacking by not leaving their vehicle running while unattended, keeping their keys on them at all times and parking in secure garages or well-traveled areas whenever possible.

Below is a map of where the carjackings took place: