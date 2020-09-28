CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump's diagnosis shows US vulnerability to virus | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Police arrest suspect accused of stealing, crashing cruiser

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 6:53 AM

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say they arrested a man accused of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase before crashing into another cruiser.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police say the man flagged down an officer in Montgomery County at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday and complained of chest pain.

News outlets report the suspect reached through a window to unlock a door, climbed inside and drove off after a brief struggle.

Montgomery County police chased the car for about a mile before it crashed into an unmarked cruiser. The suspect was taken to a hospital. He wasn’t immediately identified and charges weren’t released.

