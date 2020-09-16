CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. park police…

Montgomery Co. park police seek suspect in assault, injuring of cyclist

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

September 16, 2020, 5:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland law enforcement officers are seeking an assault suspect wanted for pushing a 64-year-old man from his bicycle in South Kensington on Saturday.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police’s Montgomery County division is attempting to identify a suspect said to have pushed and seriously injured the cyclist around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, in the area of Beach Drive and Kensington Parkway near Rock Creek.

An eyewitness photo tweeted Monday showed a suspect in a white shirt and black shorts, described by police as a white male in his 30s who is believed to frequent the area:

Before the assault, the suspect and victim exchanged words. Police tweeted video of the two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 301-929-2748 or emailing crimetips@mncparkpolice.org with case reference number 20002180.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up