Montgomery Co. park police seek suspect in assault, injuring of cyclist

A 64-year-old man was pushed from his bicycle in South Kensington Saturday after he exchanged words with the suspect.

Maryland law enforcement officers are seeking an assault suspect wanted for pushing a 64-year-old man from his bicycle in South Kensington on Saturday.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police’s Montgomery County division is attempting to identify a suspect said to have pushed and seriously injured the cyclist around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, in the area of Beach Drive and Kensington Parkway near Rock Creek.

An eyewitness photo tweeted Monday showed a suspect in a white shirt and black shorts, described by police as a white male in his 30s who is believed to frequent the area:

We are seeking assistance in identifying the below suspect in reference to an assault that occurred in the area of Beach Dr and Kensington Pkwy on 9/12/20 at 10:30am. A 64 year old male was pushed from his bicycle by the suspect in the photo causing serious injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/sGPZu2gInS — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) September 15, 2020

Before the assault, the suspect and victim exchanged words. Police tweeted video of the two.

2/2 please email or call crimetips@mncparkpolice.org or 301-929-2748 ref. case #20002180 pic.twitter.com/HSHwD5HPZv — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) September 15, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 301-929-2748 or emailing crimetips@mncparkpolice.org with case reference number 20002180.