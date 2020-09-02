2 found dead inside Montgomery County home

A man and a woman were found dead inside their home in Montgomery County, Maryland, and police are investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

Police found Donna Lewis, 70, and Arnold Ringgold, 71, Thursday morning inside their home on the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive off Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring.

A family member checking on Lewis and Ringgold found them both dead. The family member called police, who learned that the two were divorced and Ringgold recently moved back into the home, a news release said.

Their bodies were taken to Baltimore where the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to find out the manner and cause of death.

