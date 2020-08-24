Downtown Bethesda construction could cause significant delays

Montgomery County, Maryland, drivers traveling in downtown Bethesda this week will want to keep in mind that construction activities could cause a backup around 7272 Wisconsin Ave.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, southbound traffic on Wisconsin Avenue will be reduced to a single travel lane between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue.

A flagging operation and signs will direct pedestrians and motorists through the work zone.

Outside of daytime construction hours, the west sidewalk and right lane of southbound Wisconsin, between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue, will be closed at all times.

Below is a map of the area.