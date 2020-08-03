3 children found safe after failing to return on time from canoeing in Montgomery County

Three children who were overdue to return from canoeing in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been located.

A search and rescue was underway for a boy, 12, and two girls, 12 and 6, at the C&O Canal on the Potomac River between Pennyfield Lock Road and Riley’s Lock Road Friday night.

The children were due to return at 6 p.m., and police were called when they did not return on time, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Hikers on the trail provided some information that led to the location of the children, who were found safe not far from the WSSC treatment plant north of Swains Lock and a little bit south of Pennyfield Lock.

Update – Pennyfield Lock @COcanalNPS Potomac River, Missing boaters have been located (~815p or so) & reunited w/ their family, no injuries, https://t.co/03m64wj8KL pic.twitter.com/QIXJKhMdlS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 22, 2020

The children had appropriate life jackets and were never in the water or in distress, Piringer said.

Units from Fairfax County and U.S. Park Police provided assistance in the search.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.