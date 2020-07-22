Montgomery County man accused of killing his father

A Damascus, Maryland, man has been arrested and accused of killing his father, who was a D.C. police employee, on Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County police said in a statement that Jesse Jimenez, 24, shot and killed his father, Macklin Jimenez, 46, in their home on Gue Road during an argument.

D.C. police tweeted Wednesday morning that Macklin Jimenez was a civilian employee who had 27 years of service.

MPD civilian Macklin Jimenez, was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday. The suspect is in custody and @mcpnews is currently investigating the circumstances. Jimenez had 27 years of service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZkhgMXxQJp — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 22, 2020

The Montgomery County police said in a statement that the younger Jimenez’ mother and sister were also involved in the argument, which started in the basement and ended with the shooting in Jesse Jimenez’ basement bedroom shortly before 11 a.m.

Jesse Jimenez drove away after the shooting; police found him driving in the Spencerville area and tried to pull him over, they said in the statement.

He didn’t stop immediately, and when he stopped a few minutes later, he tried to run away, the police said. He was arrested in a wooded area off Good Hope Road.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

In the charging documents, the police said Jesse Jimenez told them he “used” the gun, and that he was afraid his father would attack him. His mother told them he had been depressed; his sister said the conversation between father and son had been calm before he took out a gun and started shooting.