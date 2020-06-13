Racist graffiti painted on Walt Whitman High School for 2nd time this year

Racist and hateful graffiti was painted on Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, for the second time this year.

The graffiti was painted on Friday night, and reportedly included the n-word with a depiction of a noose.

In a letter to the Walt Whitman school community, Principal Robert Dodd said Montgomery County police are investigating, and that if students from the school painted the graffiti, “they will receive serious consequences and may face additional charges from Montgomery County police.”

When the graffiti was discovered, it was immediately reported and covered over, according to Dobb.

A similar incident was reported at the high school in late February.

“I feel both outrage and deep grief that acts of racism and hate continue to occur at Walt Whitman,” Dobb said. “While I’m deeply discouraged by what occurred today, it will not deter us from our collective mission to end racism and build a safe and inclusive school community where all students can thrive.”

Dobb said the students of Walt Whitman led two forums titled “Racism Ends With Us” this past week. Those forums are part of a continuing effort to end all forms of hate, including a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League and a program called “OneWhitman.”