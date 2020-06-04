Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 4 injured in 2…

4 injured in 2 vehicle crashes on I-270 in Clarksburg

Matt Small

June 21, 2020, 1:56 PM

Four people were injured, one of them critically, following a pair of vehicle crashes just before noon Sunday on Interstate 270 in Clarskburg, Maryland.

A motorcycle and a car collided in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Md. Route 121/Clarksburg Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jason Blake.


One person was transported with traumatic injuries to an area hospital, according to Blake.

A second crash happened after the first one, caused by a driver on the shoulder of the roadway, which sent three people to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Blake said.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the WTOP Traffic Center reported traffic was getting by in one northbound lane of I-270, as crash investigators remained on the scene. All northbound lanes were closed for about an hour.

Here’s a map of the area:

